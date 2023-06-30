An unidentified man attempted to molest and harass a 24-year-old woman in a running local train near the Grant Road station on the Western Railway (WR), officials said here.

On Thursday night, the accused hopped onto the train compartment at Grant Road station, saw the girl and started making obscene gestures and faces at her, hurled vulgar abuses.

As the train slowed down, he jumped off and escaped.

The girl, who is a resident of Malad, had boarded the local train from Charni Road to return home.

Shaken by the incident, the victim later lodged a complaint with the RPF at Charni Road and the GRP at Mumbai Central.

The unknown accused has been charged under Indian Penal Code 354 for molestation. The GRP, Railway Police and Mumbai Police have formed multiple teams to track the culprit,

The forces are also scanning the CCTV inside and outside the railway station and questioning locals, said an official.

This incident comes days after a 20-year-old college girl was sexually assaulted on a running Central Railway (CR) train near Masjid station on June 15.

It has once again raised fresh questions on the safety of women and girls in crowded public places like Mumbai suburban railway stations.

