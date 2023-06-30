INDIA

Woman ‘molested’ aboard running train in Mumbai

NewsWire
0
0

An unidentified man attempted to molest and harass a 24-year-old woman in a running local train near the Grant Road station on the Western Railway (WR), officials said here.

On Thursday night, the accused hopped onto the train compartment at Grant Road station, saw the girl and started making obscene gestures and faces at her, hurled vulgar abuses.

As the train slowed down, he jumped off and escaped.

The girl, who is a resident of Malad, had boarded the local train from Charni Road to return home.

Shaken by the incident, the victim later lodged a complaint with the RPF at Charni Road and the GRP at Mumbai Central.

The unknown accused has been charged under Indian Penal Code 354 for molestation. The GRP, Railway Police and Mumbai Police have formed multiple teams to track the culprit,

The forces are also scanning the CCTV inside and outside the railway station and questioning locals, said an official.

This incident comes days after a 20-year-old college girl was sexually assaulted on a running Central Railway (CR) train near Masjid station on June 15.

It has once again raised fresh questions on the safety of women and girls in crowded public places like Mumbai suburban railway stations.

2023063031632

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    England captain Ben Stokes named ICC Men’s Test cricketer of the...

    Karan Adani meets Mamata Banerjee, discusses investments

    Ajay Singh Chaudhary juggles shooting for two projects back-to-back

    Nehru World School, Ghaziabad receives prestigious ‘Great Place to Work’ Certification