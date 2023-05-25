A woman, who was sleeping on the fifth floor of a ward where her husband was admitted, was molested by a male nurse in Delhi’s Rajiv Gandhi Superspeciality Hospital, a senior police official said on Thursday.

The official said that the incident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday and the accused identified as Kunal Verma (25) has been apprehended.

According to police, on Wednesday around 12.10 p.m., a police control room call was received at GTB Enclave police station regarding molestation of a woman in Rajiv Gandhi Superspeciality Hospital, Tahirpur by the hospital staff (Nursing Orderly).

“Statement of the victim was recorded in which she said that her husband has been admitted in the hospital since May 22. She was sleeping on the fifth floor in the same ward where her husband was admitted when the accused came to her between 3 a.m. to 5 a.m., touched her inappropriately and molested her,” the senior police official said.

“Subsequently, a case under relevant section of the Indian Penal Code was registered and the accused was apprehended,” the official added.

