INDIA

Woman molested by male nurse in Delhi hospital, accused arrested

NewsWire
0
0

A woman, who was sleeping on the fifth floor of a ward where her husband was admitted, was molested by a male nurse in Delhi’s Rajiv Gandhi Superspeciality Hospital, a senior police official said on Thursday.

The official said that the incident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday and the accused identified as Kunal Verma (25) has been apprehended.

According to police, on Wednesday around 12.10 p.m., a police control room call was received at GTB Enclave police station regarding molestation of a woman in Rajiv Gandhi Superspeciality Hospital, Tahirpur by the hospital staff (Nursing Orderly).

“Statement of the victim was recorded in which she said that her husband has been admitted in the hospital since May 22. She was sleeping on the fifth floor in the same ward where her husband was admitted when the accused came to her between 3 a.m. to 5 a.m., touched her inappropriately and molested her,” the senior police official said.

“Subsequently, a case under relevant section of the Indian Penal Code was registered and the accused was apprehended,” the official added.

20230525-114402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Delhi Police constable jumps off bike to catch snatcher

    Sonu Nigam felt his mother while composing Hanuman Chalisa, says ‘It...

    Goa CM urges to promote ‘Kunbi’ saree

    IPL 2022, Final: Winning the trophy is fantastic, really happy for...