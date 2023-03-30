INDIALIFESTYLE

Woman molested in moving car, dumped on roadside in Lucknow

A young married woman was allegedly molested in a moving car, assaulted and later dumped on a roadside in the Alambagh police station area, the police said.

DCP, central Aparna Rajat Kaushik said that the badly injured woman was found lying on Masjid Road behind the Charbagh Railway station from where she was admitted to a government hospital.

She added that a case under sections for molestation, thrashing, injuring and on other counts had been registered against two unidentified miscreants.

The woman is married to one Rinku Islam of West Bengal and resides in Pandariba in Naka.

On Tuesday night, she left for Qaiserbagh and did not return home since then.

Kaushik said, “The woman said two youths forced her to sit in their car in Qaiserbagh and touched her inappropriately. They tore her clothes when she resisted. They also assaulted her and threw her out of the moving car.”

“We are scanning CCTV footage of the area and the matter is being investigated,” the DCP said.

