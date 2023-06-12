INDIALIFESTYLE

Woman moves Kerala HC alleging her lesbian partner detained by parents

A woman has moved a habeas corpus plea in the Kerala High Court, alleging that she was forcefully separated from her lesbian partner by the latter’s parents and sought the help of the court for the two to be reunited.

A division bench, after perusing the plea, directed the police to produce the petitioner’s partner before the court on June 19 when the case will be heard next.

The court also issued notice to the parents of the petitioner’s partner.

In her plea, the complainant said that both she and her partner are from orthodox Muslim families and after their families found out about their relationship, they tried very hard to separate them.

Following this, the two left their houses on January 27 but soon, relatives of both women approached the police and a crime was registered.

But a lower court came to their rescue and allowed the two to live together and they settled in Ernakulam district, she said, adding that her partner was forcefully taken away by her parents on May 30 and is currently under their custody.

In her plea she further states that despite approaching the police about this, the police failed to act and she suspects that her partner’s family will send her partner out of the country.

