Woman murdered in Magh Mela township in UP

A woman identified as Sunita Verma, 40, was allegedly killed by a man at a tent located at Lal Sadak inside the Magh Mela township under the limits of Daraganj police circle.

The police spokesman said that the slain woman, a resident of Rewa in Madhya Pradesh, was staying with the man identified as Manish in the tent for the past 10 days.

The Daraganj police was informed by locals that a woman sustained severe head injuries after she was allegedly hit by a heavy object on her forehead and was bleeding profusely.

The Daraganj police brought the critically injured woman to a government hospital where she was declared brought dead.

The accused man is absconding.

