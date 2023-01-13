A woman and her paramour were arrested hours after they murdered the former’s husband here, police said on Friday.

Both will be produced in the court later in the day.

Khokhra Police station officer said Thursday early morning police received a call of Rohit Bamaniya’s death at his residence. Police team found that it was not a natural death, so they sent the body for the post-mortem.

During questioning of Rohit’s wife, Anuradha, she was constantly changing her statement, said the officer. From the neighbours and relatives the police found that Anuradha had an affair with one Inzamam Khyar since the last five years, because of which there used to be frequent quarrels between the husband and wife.

Anuradha is said to have admitted before the police in further questioning, that Wednesday early morning she poisoned Rohit, and later strangled him to death, as he had become a thorn in her love life with Inzamam. Her lover had bought poison from Rajkot. Police Thursday evening arrested Anuradha and Inzamam, said the officer.

