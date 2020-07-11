Woman, paramour held in Delhi for her husband’s murder

New Delhi, July 11 (IANS) A woman and her paramour have been arrested for their alleged involvement in her husband’s murder, Delhi Police said on Thursday.

The woman’s daughter and one of her accomplices, both minors, were also apprehended.

According to the police, it received information on July 2 that a man’s body was spotted lying in a drain in Maidan Garhi’s Bhati village. Immediately, a team rushed to the spot and seized the body. An abandoned car lying about 1 km from the crime spot was also seized.

The victim was identified as Mahender of Dera village on the basis of the car’s ownership records.

Police got suspicious of his wife role in the case when his brother revealed that Mahender and his wife were not on good terms and often fought over one Manoj, who used to visit their home frequently.

During interrogation, Manoj confessed about the murder and also revealed the involvement of Mahender’s wife and her daughter and one of her school friends.

Manoj claimed he knew the woman for the last 8-9 months, and that Mahender had come to know about their illicit affair. Since he began beating his wife and daughter thereafter, Manoj and others hatched a conspiracy to eliminate Mahender.

“On June 30, Manoj reached the house of Mahender when he was in an inebriated state. Manoj with the help of the woman strangulated him, loaded the body in the victim’s car and took it away to dump in the drain,” said DCP South Atul Thakur.



