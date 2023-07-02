A woman passenger was held at Indira Gandhi International Airport with 23 live and four used cartridges, officials said on Sunday.

A senior police official said that the woman was identified as Yashi Singh.

She was about to catch a flight for Mumbai when she was detained by the security officials.

“In this matter, a total 19 live rounds and four used are recovered. The whole family was travelling together. Her father, who is in UP state GST, has stated that they hold a valid license and the ammunition belongs to him. This still needs to be verified,” said the police official.

The police said that they have lodged an FIR under sections of Arms Act at the IGI Police Station.

Further investigation into the matter is ongoing.

