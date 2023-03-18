INDIALIFESTYLE

Woman patient raped in K’taka govt hospital, accused arrested

In a shocking incident, a woman patient admitted in a government hospital here was raped, police said on Saturday.

According to police, the accused was caught by another person and handed over to the police.

The accused has been identified as Mehaboob Pasha.

The incident took place in the Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS).

The police said that on Friday at 11 p.m., the accused had sneaked into the ward after ensuring that there was no one and committed the crime. A stranger, who happened to be there at the hospital at that point, caught him and handed him over to the authorities.

The victim woman has been under treatment at the hospital for the last seven months. The Brahmapura police have lodged a case and are investigating the accused person.

More details are awaited.

