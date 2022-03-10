INDIA

Woman police constable lodges FIR against inspector for rape

By NewsWire
A woman police constable in Bengaluru on Thursday lodged a complaint against a police inspector, accusing him of raping her after cheating her with a marriage promise, threatening her, and forcefully making her swallow tablets for abortion.

The complaint has been lodged against R. Madhusudhan, who is attached to State Intelligence Department. The investigation has been taken up by the Govindarajnagar police station following the complaint by the police constable.

According to police, she had known the inspector since 2017. After promising the victim to marry her, he took her to a resort in the outskirts of Bengaluru and forcefully had sex with her. After this, she developed health complications.

The inspector then allegedly requested her not to reveal the matter to anyone and again promised her of marriage and continued his affair with her. In 2019, when she turned pregnant, the inspector took her to Chikkaballapur and made her forcefully swallow abortion pills. When health complications surfaced after this, he had taken her to Kolar hospital and got the abortion done.

The inspector had kept her in a rented house in Moodalapalya. When she insisted on marriage, the accused again assaulted her and kicked on her abdomen. She said in her complaint that she had to suffer abortion again as she was pregnant again.

She has also alleged that on February 19, the accused had given her a life threat.

