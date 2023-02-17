INDIA

Woman Railway gatekeeper assaulted in TN

A woman gatekeeper was physically assaulted by an unidentified person at Poorvika Chatram near Shenkottai in Tamil Nadu.

The incident occurred on Thursday night between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m.

According to police, the 27-year-old woman was attacked while she was in the guard room at the railway station, situated in an isolated place. The woman, hailing from Kollam in Kerala said that she was hit on her face by a stone and then dragged through the railway track.

Police said that the assailant tried to force himself upon her but she managed to escape and ran to the railway station for safety. The profusely bleeding woman was taken to the nearby hospital and from there to Tirunelveli Medical college hospital where she is stated to be critical.

A case has been registered and a probe commenced to arrest the unidentified person who was behind the attack, police told IANS.

