A woman was allegedly raped by two men in eastern Assam’s Charaideo district while she was returning home from a hospital after recovering from Covid-19, the police said on Monday.

The police have arrested both the accused persons.

According to the police, accompanied by her daughter, the woman from the tea tribe community was returning home from the Sapakheti Model Hospital after testing negative for Covid when two men allegedly kidnapped her and took her to a nearby tea garden where they raped her.

The crime took place on May 27 and was reported to the police on Saturday.

The victim’s daughter told the police that she and her parents had tested positive for Covid-19 a few days back following which they were admitted to the Sapakheti Model Hospital.

“After we tested negative, we requested the doctors for an ambulance to return home, but they refused to provide any transportation. We were discharged from the hospital after midnight. In view of the night curfew, we wanted to stay in the hospital till the morning, but the doctors did not allow us,” the girl alleged.

“When we began to walk towards our home, two men started following us. We ran in fear but they caught hold of my mother and took her away. We informed the villagers and after two hours, they located my mother,” she said.

Senior police officer of the district, Sudhakar Singh, said a case has been registered and a probe is on.

The medical test report of the woman is awaited, the officer said.

The Congress and the Assam Tea Tribe Students’ Association have demanded immediate action against all the people involved in the incident.

Meanwhile, Assam Health Minister Keshab Mahanta said that ambulances should be made available to Covid-negative patients for returning home.

