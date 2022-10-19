INDIA

Woman raped in Delhi hotel, accused arrested

A 28-year-old woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by a man at a hotel in west Delhi and the accused has been arrested, police said on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Sundar Yadav, a resident of Gurugram’s Farukh Nagar.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police, West, Ghanshyam Bansal, a complaint was received at Hari Nagar police station on Tuesday in which the woman, stated that she had met Yadav four months ago.

“Both started talking to each other over the phone. On October 17, Yadav insisted to meet her at a hotel in Subhash Nagar area where he forcefully made physical relations with her on pretext of marriage.

“Based on the complaint received by police and after medical examination, a case under section 376 (rape) was registered and investigation was taken up,” the DCP said.

A police team conducted a raid at Farukh Nagar and nabbed the accused, he said, adding that the accused has confessed to his crime and further investigation is going on.

