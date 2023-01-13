INDIALIFESTYLE

Woman RPF constable saves woman from coming under train in Maha

NewsWire
0
0

Displaying quick thinking and courage, a woman Railway Police Force official saved a 27-year-old woman from getting run over by a suburban train at Virar station in Maharashtra’s Palghar, a Western Railway spokesperson said on Friday.

The incident occurred on Thursday morning when Neha Ankesh was attempting to catch a crowded suburban train at Virar station in Palghar, said WR chief cpokesperson Sumit Thakur.

Just then, RPF Head Constable Yamini Kant Mishra, on duty on Platform No 2, saw the woman slipping and falling while trying to board the train.

Without losing a moment, Mishra immediately lunged forward, caught Ankesh and pulled her up, saving her from falling into the gap between the train and platform and possible death.

Mishra guided her to a bench, summoned first aid by an emergency doctor who treated some minor injuries on the shocked Ankesh’s back.

After recovering and feeling better, a shaken Ankesh expressed her gratitude to Mishra for saving her life and then left.

Thakur added that under the ‘Jeevan Raksha’ initiative, the RPF jawans go beyond the call of duty to save lives and Mishra’s action was another sterling example in this direction.

20230113-201603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Probe ordered into role of cops in murder at UP...

    Anil Vij took stock of law and order situation in Gurugram

    UP women teachers seek 3 day ‘period leave’

    Tried to keep things simple; the talk is to be adaptable:...