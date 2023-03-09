INDIALIFESTYLE

Woman sarpanch creates ‘Suraksha Sakhi’ in Rajasthan village

NewsWire
0
0

Known as ‘Hockey Wali Sarpanch’ Jhunjhunu’s Lambi Ahir Village Sarpanch, Neeru Yadav has taken another step towards empowering women in her village.

Yadav has set the stage to train women to create a ‘Suraksha Sakhi’ team in her village. The training will be provided by Jaipur’s Nirbhaya Squad team under the leadership of Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Nodal Officer Nirbhaya Squad, Sunita Meena.

Neeru Yadav said, “We are in talks with the key officials of Nirbhaya Squad and soon the village level training will be kicked off. The training will include various fitness and safety techniques to address women safety. The ‘Suraksha Sakhi’ team will be found among the civil dressed community and not necessarily in the police dress. We are stepping towards creating a fearless society for women.”

Additional Deputy Commissioner of the Rajasthan Police, Nodal officer Nirbhaya squad, Sunita Meena said that it is necessary for every woman to learn the tricks of self-defence for her self-protection and for the safety of her family. Taking forward the link of that, we will move away from the city and now even inside the village, by giving training through a fearless squad.

“We will make security friends and we want every woman to be able to protect herself. For this, we will train them about the qualities of self-defence and good touch, bad touch and about their rights, and how they can take help from the police.”

Sarpanch Neeru Yadav keeps motivating the village women by taking various initiatives. Recently she donated her salary to train the village girls for hockey sports and created a state-level team. She successfully trained 10 girls under the PMKVY Scheme and helped to get placed all the girls in an MNCs. Following this successful project, around 15 more girls have joined Neeru Yadav for skill development training and soon a new batch will start.

In her recent initiative, she has started a unique campaign in her village called ‘Garbage Free Marriage Functions’ and provides free steel utensils for cooking and serving for any marriage functions in her village. In addition, a team deputed collects the food waste and converts it into manure for selling on piecemeal rates to farmers.

“The purpose is to reduce the garbage of disposables, plastics, bottles for keeping the village clean and utilize the natural resources at its best by recycling the food waste,” she said.

20230309-104002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    After poll results, market to shift focus back on geopolitics: Emkay

    Kerala CPI-M apprehends ED notice to Thomas Isaac bid to target...

    Many leaders in Bihar having sleepless nights without liquor, says RJD...

    Terrorist killed in Anantnag encounter (Ld)