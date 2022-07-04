A 37-year-old woman was caught red-handed while selling drug injections in the national capital, an official said on Monday.

The woman has been identified as Nisha alias Laxmi.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer district) Sameer Sharma said it had come to the notice of the police that illegal injections were being sold to young students and juveniles to make them drug addicts and later these addicts indulged in crime and became habitual criminals.

On July 2, information was received about a woman selling illegal drug injections. Further, it was told that she is a habitual drug peddler and had also been previously arrested in an NDPS case.

Subsequently, the police laid a trap and at around 10.00 p.m., the suspect woman was spotted. “The accused woman tried to escape after seeing the police party but was soon overpowered,” the DCP said.

When her bag was searched, 20 needles, 20 syringes, 20 Avil injections, 20 Buprenorphine (2 ml- 5 X 4) injections were recovered.

Accordingly, a case under section 20(c) of the NDPS Act was registered in Raj Park police station where the accused woman was arrested. Further investigation is being carried out to nab the drug supplier, the official added.

