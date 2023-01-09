A woman in Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh district was set ablaze by a group of men after she resisted their rape attempt, police said on Monday.

The woman suffered severe burns and has been admitted to RIMS, Ranchi.

The FIR has been lodged on the basis of the victim’s statement, against the men who are all said to be her relatives and acquaintances.

Hazaribagh SP Manoj Ratan Chothe said that along with recording the victim’s statement, the police are conducting raids to arrest the accused persons.

The victim alleged that she was sitting at her shop that she runs from her home on Saturday evening, when the accused asked her to lend Rs 100, after buying toffees.

An argument broke out among them when she refused, following which they entered her house through the back door and attempted to rape her.

The accused doused her with petrol before setting her ablaze and fled from the spot.

The neighbours reached her house after hearing her screams.

The woman was taken to Sheikh Medical Bhikhari College, but was referred to RIMS in view of her critical condition.

The statement includes the names of Lalit, Gaurav and Harjeet.

This is the fourth such incident to take place in the state in the recent months.

Earlier, a girl student was set ablaze by her neighbour after dousing her with petrol, prompted by his unrequited love on August 23, in Dumka district. The victim succumbed to her injuries.

In October, a girl was set ablaze by her lover in Bhalki village of Jarmundi police station area in the same district.

Similarly, the third incident took place in Kharikasol village, wherein a woman was set ablaze by her husband.

