INDIA

Woman shot at by cop hours before her marriage in Bihar’s Munger

A 26-year-old woman was shot at by a Bihar Police constable in Munger hours before her marriage was scheduled, police said.

The incident took place on Sunday night when the victim had gone to a beauty parlour for bridal make-up at Naya Bazar under the Kotwali police station.

The accused constable, Aman Kumar also reached there and shot at her. The bullet hit the left shoulder from behind and exited from the right side of the chest. The accused himself tried to shoot himself as well but failed.

Another woman, who was working in the parlour, tried to catch him but she failed. The accused overpowered her and fled from the spot.

“We have registered an FIR against Aman Kumar who is said to be a constable of Bihar Police and deployed in Patna. Preliminary investigation revealed that he is a jilted lover of the victim, who was angry with her marriage,” said Dhirendra Kumar Pardey, the SHO Kotwali police station Munger.

“We have constituted a team to nab the accused,” Pandey said.

20230522-101403

