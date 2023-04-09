INDIA

Woman shot at by daughter’s live-in partner in Delhi

NewsWire
0
0

A woman was shot at by live-in partner of her daughter in Delhi’s DBG Road area, police said on Sunday.

At around 6 p.m. on Saturday evening, a PCR call about the incident was received after which police rushed to Dhobi Wali Gali, Gaushala Road, Siddhi Pura, a senior police officer said.

The wounded woman was rushed to a nearby government hospital and police reached there to record her statement.

“During investigation, we have found that the daughter of the woman was in a live-relationship with one Aalok alias Prince. Yesterday, Aalok and her live-in partner had heated arguments over a petty issue and it worsened. However, when the woman (mother of the daughter) tried to intervene, Aalok shot at her injuring her,” the police said.

The probe also revealed that Aalok was a “bad character” of PS Aman Vihar.

“Aalok is absconding and teams are working to nab him,” said the police.

A case under various sections of IPC was registered.

20230409-122203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Prez Murmu on 2-day visit to Rajasthan from today

    Treated sewage water from Rithala STP to feed four lakes in...

    Dreams do come true, says Malayalam actor Neeraj Madhav

    Bill seeking removal of Governor as Chancellor need not be sent...