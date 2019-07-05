Woman shot at in Delhi

New Delhi, July 11 (IANS) A woman in her late 30’s was shot at by biker-borne assailants in the national capital on Thursday, police said.

The incident occured near the Radisson Hotel in Dwarka. The woman was identified as Kiran Bala, who was driving her car at around 8 a.m. when the attackers sprayed her with bullets.

One of the bullets struck Bala in her neck and she lost consciousness after which her car hit the footpath. She was rushed to the Venkateshwara hospital.

Police have ruled out robbery as her valuables were found intact.

