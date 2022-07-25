A woman opened fire inside a teminal of the Dallas Love Field Airport in the US state of Texas before a responding police officer shot her, authorities said.

No one else was injured in the shooting and the terminal is secure, Dallas Police Chief Edgardo Garcia told a news conference on Monday.

The 37-year-old woman, whose name has not been released, was shot in her lower extremities and taken to a hospital in unknown condition following the gunfire, Garcia said.

She had been dropped off at about 10:59 a.m., went into the terminal and ducked into a restroom near the Southwest Airlines ticket counter, he added.

She allegedly came out in different clothing, possibly a hoodie, and fired several shots into the air, Xinhua news agency reported.

“She produces a handgun and begins firing,” Garcia said.

“At this point, we don’t know where exactly the individual was aiming. The most we were seeing now she was aiming at the ceiling,” the Police Chief added.

A ground stop was put in place at the airport and scheduled to be lifted at 1:30 p.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Patricia Mancha, a spokeswoman for the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), said the TSA is “working to get travellers through airport security checkpoint and in from the heat”.

Dallas Love Field is a city-owned public airport about six miles northwest of downtown Dallas.

