Woman shot dead by brothers in UP

A 21-year-old woman was shot dead by her two brothers after she opted for a love marriage despite family opposition.

According to police reports, Moazzam and Mujim allegedly shot at their sister Shibli in Gauramai village under the Alapur police circle when they saw her there with her husband Fahim.

Badaun Senior Superintendent of Police, OP Singh said that Shibli had married Fahim 18 months ago against her parents’ wishes. Her brothers were still upset with her.

The woman had gone to Badaun from her village along with her husband to buy medicine and was returning home when her brothers saw her and opened fire at her from behind.

The woman died at the spot and the brothers fled from the scene.

A murder case has been registered against the two and the police is searching for the accused.

