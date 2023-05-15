INDIA

Woman shot dead for ‘consuming’ liquor outside gurdwara in Punjab

NewsWire
0
0

A 33-year-old woman was shot dead in Dukhniwaran Sahib Gurdwara complex in Patiala in Punjab for allegedly ‘consuming’ liquor, police said on Monday.

Police have recovered tobacco packets and a bottle of liquor from the spot.

Victim Parminder Kaur was allegedly under the influence of liquor and was ‘consuming’ it near the sarovar on the gurdwara complex. The crime occurred on Sunday night.

The accused, Nirmaljit Singh Saini, has been arrested.

“Prima facie it seems the accused’s religious sentiments were hurt and he shot at the woman, killing her on the spot,” a police official told the media.

Further details were awaited.

20230515-092402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Construction work ban: Kejriwal announces Rs 5,000 aid to workers

    Ex-Mumbai top cop granted relief from arrest till June 9

    Technology becoming driver of economy: Goa Minister

    ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ actor Mrunal Jain wants to play...