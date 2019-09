New Delhi, Sep 21 (IANS) A 52-year-old woman was shot dead here on Saturday bike-borne miscreants.

The incident took place in Patparganj when the victim, Usha, was sitting in a car waiting for her husband who was inside a temple.

She was admitted to the the Max Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

The East Delhi Police Headquarter is located about 2 km from the site of the incident.

–IANS

hindi-niy/soni/ksk