A woman, working as a housemaid, was shot dead in north Delhi’s Wazirpur on Friday afternoon, and a manhunt has launched to apprehend the accused, police said.

The deceased was identified as Salma, 45, a resident of the JJ colony in Wazirpur. Police said that earlier she used to work in a parlour in Karol Bagh and presently she was working as house maid.

“At around 1.10 p.m, a police control room (PCR) call regarding a murder was received at Bharat Nagar police station following which a police team rushed to the spot,” said a senior police official.

“On spot, the woman was found lying on the third floor of the building with gunshot injuries. She was rushed to the hospital where she was declared dead,” the official added.

“The crime scene was inspected by the police team and three empty cartridges were recovered from the spot. A case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Bharat Nagar police station,” Deputy Commissioner of Police, Northwest, Usha Rangnani, said.

“The accused has been identified and efforts are being made to nab him at the earliest. Further investigation is in progress,” she added.

