Woman shot dead on busy street by two bike-borne criminals in MP’s Dhar

A woman was shot dead by two unidentified bike-borne criminals on a busy street in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar district on Wednesday.

The accused escaped after killing the woman. The incident occurred around 11 a.m. when the victim, who is a resident of Basant Vihar locality, along with her friend arrived at a temple. As per the information, the victim was parking her scooty when two bike-borne criminals approached her and shot her in the head.

The victim’s shocked friend ran away screaming in panic. Before anyone could react, the criminals escaped from the spot. The incident resulted in panic among the people who witnessed the crime.

Dhar district Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar Singh along with other senior cops reached the spot. The body was taken to hospital for post-mortem. The family of the victim also reached the hospital.

Police said a murder case has been registered against the two unidentified persons and a hunt to nab them has been launched. “Things are unclear as of now. Search for criminals has been launched on the basis of statements received from the people who witnessed the incident from very close. Investigation is under way and things would become clear soon,” said a senior police official.

Notably, in another shocking incident in Dhar on Tuesday, three minor daughters were allegedly killed by their mother. As per the police, the bodies of two daughters were recovered from a well, while one girl was found dead outside the well.

Police were searching for the mother of the victims and claimed to have arrested her on Wednesday morning.

