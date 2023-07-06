INDIA

Woman shot dead outside school in Manipur (Lead)

Unidentified gunmen shot dead a woman outside a school in Manipur’s Imphal West district on Thursday, officials said.

They said that the woman was gunned down when she came to the Shishu Nishtha Niketan school at Kwakeithel for some work.

Police and a forensic team immediately rushed to the area and have recovered the body while the security forces have also launched a search operation to nab the perpetrators.

The incident comes a day after 4,521 schools for classes 1 to 8 reopened across Manipur on Wednesday, more than two months following the violence which erupted on May 3.

Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF), reiterating its demand to impose President’s rule in Manipur, said that a Kuki-Zo tribal woman who did not leave Imphal despite the ethnic violence, due to mental illness, was shot dead on Thursday.

ITLF spokesman Ginza Vualzong while talking to the media said that the victim used to spend her days walking the streets aimlessly and lived in a small shed near a church in Lamphel area built by sympathisers and fellow tribals used to give her food.

The ITLE strongly condemning the killing, reiterating that no tribals-women, children and even the mentally challenged – are safe from the genocidal program of the majority community.

“We again urge the central government to relieve the incapable state government and impose President’s Rule immediately,” ITLF spokesman Ginza Vualzong said in a statement.

