INDIA

Woman, son die as speeding car hits divider on Delhi-Mumbai expressway in Rajasthan

NewsWire
0
0

A woman and her son died while five others were injured when an overspeeding car collided with a divider on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and then landed on culvert in Rajasthan’s Alwar district on Wednesday.

Eyewitnesses said that the car was being driven at a speed of 150 km per hour.

The mother-son, resident of Palanpur, Gujarat died while five others were seriously injured. The car passengers were all from Palanpur and were going from Gujarat to Deoband in Uttar Pradesh. The accident was so terrible that the car was totally mangled and getting tossed in air. The car was lifted with a crane in the morning.

Police said that the accident was reported at around 6 a.m. When officials went to the spot, the car was found hanging from the culvert of the highway near Maujpur. People took out the seriously injured from the car and were later referred to Alwar. A woman died on the spot.

The police said that the car was being driven at around 150 and the driver had dozed off while driving. 45-year-old woman Rashida died on the spot, and her son Ahmed, 25, died in hospital.

20230517-124605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Building in north Delhi collapses in seconds after massive fire

    Nepal traders dealing with China incur huge losses

    UP minister who resigned says he will continue in office

    MNS apologises, suspends activist for assaulting woman shopkeeper