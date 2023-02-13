COMMUNITY

Woman stabbed at Spadina station, police looking for 3 suspects

Police are looking for two men and a woman in connection with a stabbing at Spadina subway station on Sunday evening.

Police said that on Sunday, February 12 at approximately 6:34 p.m., officers were called to a stabbing at Spadina Subway Station. A woman was involved in a verbal dispute with three individuals not known to her when a male suspect spat in her face, and repeatedly pushed her according to a police report. The male suspect brandished a knife, and slashed the woman in her face causing facial injuries. All three suspects fled the scene.

Toronto police released an image of the incident on their website.

The suspects are described as:

  • Male, 5’10”, 140 lbs., with a slim build, and black puffy hair. He was last seen wearing a grey jacket with a fur hood, a grey sweater, a blue mask, grey sweat pants, black running shoes. He was carrying a six inch knife with a jagged edge
  • Male, 5’7″, 130 lbs., approximately 16 to 19-years-old, with a slim build, and short black puffy hair. He was last seen wearing a black winter jacket, a grey hooded sweater, black jeans, black and white running shoes, and a white mask
  • Female, 5’4″, 120 lbs., approximately 14 to 17-years-old, with a slim build, long black hair in a pony tail, a black puffy jacket, grey sweat pants, white and black running shoes, carrying a large brown leather purse with gold straps.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5300, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.

