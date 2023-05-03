INDIA

Woman stabbed to death by husband in Delhi

NewsWire
0
0

A woman, aged around 30 to 32 years, was stabbed to death allegedly by her 40-year-old husband following an argument between them over going to her native village in Bihar, an official said on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Neha.

The incident occurred on Wednesday in southwest Delhi’s Najafgarh area.

According to the police, information about the stabbing at Gopal Nagar in the Najafgarh area was received at Baba Haridas Nagar police station following which a police team reached the spot.

“It was found that a scuffle took place between the husband and wife.”

“The accused identified as Vicky had stabbed his wife Neha. She was found dead and the husband, who had also sustained injuries during the alteration, was shifted to a hospital. He is in critical condition,” a police officer said.

“A case under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered. The couple have a 13-year-old daughter,” the officer added.

