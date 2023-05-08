INDIA

Woman stabs her father-in-law to death in Bihar

A woman in her mid thirties killed her father-in-law in Bihar’s Bagaha district, an official said on Monday.

After killing her father-in-law, the accused woman went to the police station and confessed to the crime. She claimed that she committed the crime because her father-in-law wanted to establish physical relation with her.

The incident took place on Monday morning at Miskartoli village under Ramnagar police station.

Anant Ram, the SHO of Ramnagar police station, said: “As per the confessional statement of Sahina Begam (35), her father-in-law Sagir Ahmed (60) was eyeing on her ever since her married with his son. His son was mentally unstable and Sagir was taking advantage of it. He was trying to establish physical relation with her which she was objecting.”

“On Monday morning, Sagir tried to touch her inappropriately following which Sahina attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon. She stabbed him multiple times until his death,” the SHO said.

“Sagir’s wife Jaitun Nisha lodged an FIR against Sahina for the murder of her husband. Investigation is currently underway,” he added.

