Demanding the fare turned ugly for a rickshaw puller in Bihar’s Chapra city on Thursday afternoon when a woman stabbed him 4-5 times in broad daylight.

Moreover, the woman levelled allegations of eve teasing against the rickshaw puller and escaped from the middle of the crowd which gathered at the spot.

The incident occurred at Ramraj Chowk under the town police station.

The woman allegedly stabbed the rickshaw puller in front of a large crowd but no one came to his rescue. The entire issue was known only after the victim, Rajesh Mahto, narrated the sequence of events.

As per the statement of Mahto, the woman forcibly boarded his rickshaw from the city’s Hathua market and asked him to take her to Ramraj Chowk.

“After reaching Ramraj Chowk, I demanded the fare. The woman got angry with me. She pulled out a knife from her purse and attacked me,” Mahto said.

The woman also shouted that she was going to the local police station to register an FIR against the rickshaw puller and easily escaped from the crime scene.

After the statement of Mahto, the onlookers assembled at the place took him to the Sadar hospital. The condition of Mahto is said to be serious.

The SHO of town police station confirmed the incident. The woman seemed to be prima facie mentally unstable, he said and added that efforts are on to nab her.

