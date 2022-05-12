INDIA

Woman stripped in K’taka village, 4 booked

NewsWire
0
0

The Karnataka Police have lodged an FIR against four persons on charges of stripping a Dalit woman and attempting to rape her in the Araga village of Shivamogga district, police said on Thursday.

State Home Minister Araga Jnanendra hails from Araga village and the Thirthahalli police are investigating.

The complaint said that the incident took place on Monday night when the victim had come to Thirthahalli to visit a hospital with her husband. While returning, the four accused rammed their bikes on them and assaulted them.

The woman stated that two bikes hit her and her husband, who fell unconscious. Later, the accused, who were in an inebriated state, stripped her. After hearing her cries for help, the locals rushed to the spot and rescued them.

Shivamogga Superintendent of Police Lakshmiprasad stated that as per the complaint of the woman an FIR had been lodged against four persons. The police have clamped IPC Section 341 (wrongful restraint), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 353 (assault to deter public servant from discharging duty), 354a (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354b (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 506 (criminal intimidation) and the Atrocity Act. He maintained that the police department has formed a special team and the accused would be arrested soon.

However, sources said that the preliminary investigation suggested that the incident had taken place when the victim had gone to a wine shop with her husband. The youths who objected to bringing the woman to the liquor shop assaulted her husband and allegedly stripped her.

Both the victim and her husband were treated in a hospital in Thirthahalli town. The police are verifying the charges of attempt to rape and stripping the woman. Further investigation is on.

20220512-090204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    3 arrested with arms and ammunition in Kashmir

    4 accused in Muzaffarnagar riots case acquitted for lack of evidence

    BSF on high alert in J&K despite inclement weather, ‘Ops Sard...

    Madan Kaushik appointed new U’khand BJP chief