A 27-year-old woman student of the University of Hyderabad committed suicide on the campus on Monday, police said.

A native of Telangana’s Peddapalli district, Raghusala Mounika was found hanging in her room in the woman hostel on the campus. She was a student of second year M. Tech (Nano Science) in the central university.

A police officer said fellow students saw Mounika hanging and alerted the warden. She tied a bed sheet to the window and hanged herself.

Police shifted the body for autopsy and took up investigation after registering a case at the Gachibowli police station.

Police found a note in Mounika’s room purportedly written by her in which she apologised to her parents for ending the life. She has not blamed anybody for her extreme step.

Police officers were questioning other students in the hostel to find out reasons for the suicide.

–IANS

ms/vd