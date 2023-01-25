A 35-year-old teacher from Silliguri was seriously injured and jumped from a speeding bus in Bihar’s Purnea district after five persons tried to rape her, an official said.

The incident occurred near Dalkola check post under Bayasi police station on Tuesday night, and the condition of the victim, admitted in government medical college Purnea, is critical.

The victim boarded the private bus from Vaishali on her the way to Siliguri. As per her statement, she said: “When the bus started from Vaishali, it was packed. The passengers deboarded from the bus after reaching their destinations. When it reached Purnea, only five persons were left apart from the driver and conductor of the bus.

“They started passing lewd comments at me. Then they came and started misbehaving with me. I shouted for help but the driver and conductor did not help me in fear of these men. Eventually, I jumped from the window of the bus.”

Following the incident, the driver of the bus sped away. The victim sustained grievous injuries. Some passersby informed the police control room about the incident.

“We have received the information about the incident and immediately sent a patrolling team. The team had rescued the victim and admitted him to the government medical college Purnea. Her statement is recorded now. We are making efforts to identify the accused,” SP, Purnea, Aamir Javed said.

