A 22-year-old woman teacher was abducted by a gym trainer who came in an SUV in the Nawabganj area of Gonda district.

Police said an FIR has been registered against the suspect who has been identified as gym trainer Prashant Singh.

Station house officer (SHO), Nawabganj, Tej Pratap Singh, said that locals spotted the teacher going on an e-rickshaw on Sunday evening when the SUV came near it and pulled the teacher into the vehicle.

The two other friends of the teacher tried to stop the victim, but the SUV driver managed to escape.

“Some of the locals immediately informed the police but the registration number provided by them was found to be incorrect. However, based on the colour and make of the vehicle, police teams got on their toes and traced the vehicle to be heading towards Ayodhya,” said Singh.

The mother of the woman teacher lodged an FIR against the accused.

“We have made three teams to trace the accused,” added Singh.

20220718-082803