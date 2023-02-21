INDIA

Woman teacher shot and injured at school in Bihar’s Chapra

A woman teacher was shot and seriously injured by two unidentified armed men inside a school in Bihar’s Saran district on Tuesday, police said.

After committing the crime, the attackers waved their firearms in a bid to terrorise students and fled from the school.

The victim was identified as Namita Kumari, a teacher of a government school in Morartola locality in Chapra city.

She was immediately taken to the Nagra primary health centre and as her condition was serious, the doctors immediately referred her to Sadar hospital.

The victim is under observation of doctors and her condition is not improving. The doctors said that if her condition does not improve in the next few hours, they will refer her to PMCH Patna.

The victim’s sister Babita Kumari lodged a police complaint. She also alleged that two bike-borne assailants, wearing green-coloured face masks, had chased her on Monday evening as well but failed to target her, and they could be responsible for the attack.

The reason for the attack is yet to be ascertained.

“We have registered an FIR and investigation is on to identify the accused,” said an officer of Nagra police station.

