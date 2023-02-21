A 24-year-old woman arrived at the Gujarat Police Academy in Karai on Monday with a forged selection order and attempted to enrol as a trainee sub-inspector. She has been booked for forgery for cheating, fraud and moral guilt.

According to a police complaint, J.G. Chaudhary, a constable at the police academy, said, “On Monday afternoon, an Ahmedabad resident named Dhara Joshi requested for entry into the academy, claiming to have received a selection order for the post of sub-inspector asking her to report to the academy for training.”

She presented a handwritten selection order with the signature of DGP Vikas Sahay on it, which was later found to be fake. Also, Dhara Joshi’s name was not found in the list of 289 candidates provided by the selection committee.

Constable Chaudhary reported the matter to his seniors. During questioning, Dhara said that she had prepared for the competitive exams for the SI’s post, but could not clear them. As she wanted to join the police force, she prepared a fake selection order for herself.”

