INDIALIFESTYLE

Woman undresses as sign of protest in Jaipur

NewsWire
0
0

A woman undressed and sat on a divider in front of the Sawai Mansingh Medical College in Jaipur as a sign of protest against being kept on an awaiting posting order (APO) since 2020.

The incident took place on Wednesday and during interrogation, it was revealed that the woman was a nurse.

Passers-by asked her to wear clothes, but she refused.

Soon, the police were informed, after which a team reached the spot, got the woman dressed and took her to the police station.

Police officials said that the woman is about 36-years-old.

It was revealed that the woman spoke to a senior medical officer several times regarding her APO status, but she was yet to be reinstated.

It also came to light that she was initially posted in Beawar and was transferred to Ajmer.

20230223-103205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Border row with Maha: K’taka CM Bommai mulls all-party meet soon

    Torrent Power to purchase 51% stake in Dadra and Nagar Haveli,...

    Kerala court agrees to Latvian woman’s plea to watch sister murder...

    JLF to be held from Jan 19 to 23