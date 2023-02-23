A woman undressed and sat on a divider in front of the Sawai Mansingh Medical College in Jaipur as a sign of protest against being kept on an awaiting posting order (APO) since 2020.

The incident took place on Wednesday and during interrogation, it was revealed that the woman was a nurse.

Passers-by asked her to wear clothes, but she refused.

Soon, the police were informed, after which a team reached the spot, got the woman dressed and took her to the police station.

Police officials said that the woman is about 36-years-old.

It was revealed that the woman spoke to a senior medical officer several times regarding her APO status, but she was yet to be reinstated.

It also came to light that she was initially posted in Beawar and was transferred to Ajmer.

