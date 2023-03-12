INDIA

Woman village panchayat accountant found dead in K’taka

A woman village panchayat accountant was suspiciously found hanging at her residence in Bilikere village of Hunasur taluk in Mysuru district on Sunday.

The deceased, identified as 25-year-old Krishna Bai Tukaram Padke, was working at Shanubhoganahalli zone. Krishna Bai hailed from Esgalli village of Athani taluk in Belagavi district.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the deceased Krishna Bai was married to Subhash Bhosle from Belagavi, one month ago. He worked as the forest guard at Hanur in Chamarajanagar district.

Krishna Bai had reported to duty four days ago and she was staying with her colleague Chaitra and her mother at a rented house. She was found hanging on Sunday morning.

Bilikere police have registered a case in this regard. The police have not ruled out foul play and are recording statements. More details are yet to emerge in the incident. Further investigation is on.

