INDIA

Woman, who had swallowed cocaine tablets, arrested from IGI

NewsWire
0
0

A woman passenger, found to be smuggling cocaine tablets valued at Rs 11 crore, was arrested at the Indira Gandhi International Airport by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), officials said on Saturday.

“On the basis of information received from DRI Bangalore Zonal Unit, we detained the woman at the IGI. She arrived at IGI from Addis Ababa. Upon thorough examination, it was discovered that she had swallowed 59 capsules containing a narcotic substance. White-colored powder/granules were recovered from inside her body,” an official said.

As per the official, this led to the recovery of a narcotic substance, which later tested positive for cocaine. The total weight of the cocaine was 724 grams, with an international market value of Rs 11 crore.

“Considering the above, it became clear that she had violated the provisions of Section 8 of the NDPS Act and committed offenses punishable under Sections 21, 23, and 29 of the NDPS Act. Consequently, she was placed under arrest under Section 43(b) of the NDPS Act,” said the official.

The suspected cocaine, along with the concealing material, was seized under Section 43(a) of the NDPS Act and further investigations are on.

20230624-224004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Yogi to interact with India Inc in Mumbai on Thursday

    UP cop shot at while patrolling, hospitalised

    Delhi Police files charge sheet against WFI chief in sexual harassment...

    Swatantra Dev quits as leader UP Council, Keshav Maurya new leader