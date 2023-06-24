A woman passenger, found to be smuggling cocaine tablets valued at Rs 11 crore, was arrested at the Indira Gandhi International Airport by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), officials said on Saturday.

“On the basis of information received from DRI Bangalore Zonal Unit, we detained the woman at the IGI. She arrived at IGI from Addis Ababa. Upon thorough examination, it was discovered that she had swallowed 59 capsules containing a narcotic substance. White-colored powder/granules were recovered from inside her body,” an official said.

As per the official, this led to the recovery of a narcotic substance, which later tested positive for cocaine. The total weight of the cocaine was 724 grams, with an international market value of Rs 11 crore.

“Considering the above, it became clear that she had violated the provisions of Section 8 of the NDPS Act and committed offenses punishable under Sections 21, 23, and 29 of the NDPS Act. Consequently, she was placed under arrest under Section 43(b) of the NDPS Act,” said the official.

The suspected cocaine, along with the concealing material, was seized under Section 43(a) of the NDPS Act and further investigations are on.

20230624-224004