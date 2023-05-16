INDIA

Woman who used to make home delivery of liquor held in Bihar’s Motihari

A woman, who used to undertake home delivery of liquor and was known as “Sharab Wali Hasina” in the region, was arrested in Bihar’s Motihari on Tuesday, police said.

The accused woman is identified as Rani Devi, 25, a resident of Sahebganj in East Champaran district and police were looking for her for quite some time.

She was involved in home delivery of liquor in East Champaran and also in neighbouring Muzaffarpur district.

The police said that Rani Devi used to deliver liquor on her two-wheeler to her fixed customers after receiving orders on her phones.

“We are scanning her phone calls to identify customers who are in contact with her. We had received a tip-off that she is going for the home delivery of liquor. Accordingly, we laud the trap and arrested her. During the search of her house, we have also seized 50 litres of IMFL,” said an official of Motihari police said.

