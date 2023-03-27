INDIALIFESTYLE

Woman with 4 kids jumps into well in MP’s Burhanpur, three dead

In a shocking incident, a 30-year-old woman along with her four minor children jumped into a well in Madhya Pradesh’s Burhanpur.

But, the woman came out of the well along with one of her children, leaving the other three to die.

The police later recovered the bodies of three children, including that of an 18-month-old son. The bodies were sent for post-mortem. Police said investigation in the matter was underway, a preliminary probe revealed that the woman took the extreme step following a quarrel with her husband.

Police said the woman first threw her children — one after the other — into the well and later jumped into a deep well located near her house. However, she managed to catch the rope used to fetch water from the well and along with one of her daughters came out of the well.

By the time the family members or locals could rescue the children, they were dead. The shocking incident occurred at a village located around 60 km from the district headquarters Burhanpur on Sunday.

“A case has been registered and family members, including the woman’s husband, have been detained for interrogation. It appears to be a case of domestic violence, however, we are investigating as to what made the woman take such an extreme step,” a senior police official said.

