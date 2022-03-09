INDIA

Woman working for webcam firm found dead in UP hotel room

By NewsWire
A woman, working for a webcam company, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a hotel in Uttar Pradesh’s Azamgarh.

The webcam company was involved in the polling process.

According to reports, her body was found inside her hotel room in Azamgarh and police officials said that the woman died by suicide.

The woman’s sister, Sangeeta, discovered her body on March 7, after breaking into the room. The two women had come to the area for webcasting work during elections.

Speaking to reporters, she revealed that her sister was suffering from a clinical disorder.

Police said that the woman died by suicide, with the post mortem report stating asphyxiation as the cause of death.

“I personally looked at the CCTV footage in the hotel room and saw that nobody entered the woman’s room. We did not find any suspicious element in this incident,” said station house officer D.K. Srivastava.

He, however, refused to comment on “politically-motivated accusations”.

