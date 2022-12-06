INDIA

Woman YouTuber arrested for extorting Rs 80 lakh from businessman

A Delhi-based woman YouTuber has been arrested for allegedly extorting over Rs 80 lakh from a Gurugram-based 21-year-old businessman after honey-trapping him and threatening to implicate him in a false rape case, police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, Namra Qadir (22) had allegedly honey-trapped Dinesh Yadav (21), and threatened to implicate him in a false rape case.

The police are conducting raids to nab her husband and co-accused, Manish alias Virat Beniwal, who is still absconding.

The woman was arrested from Delhi on Monday and taken on a four-day police remand.

“The woman has confessed to the crime. We are questioning her to recover the money and other items. Search is on to nab the co-accused,” Rajesh Kumar, SHO of Sector 50 police station said.

Yadav, a resident of Badshahpur, who runs an advertisement agency, had filed a complaint against the duo culprit in August but the couple moved to court for interim bail. Their petition was quashed recently, following which an FIR was registered against them at Sector 50 police station.

The businessman stated in his complaint that he got in touch with the accused, a resident of Shalimar Bagh in Delhi, to discuss work some time ago at a star hotel on Sohna road.

The complainant told the police, he then paid Rs 2.50 lakh to Qadir for business purposes. Later they became friends and she proposed to him for marriage.

During this, the victim spent nights with Qadir and Virat, and the couple recorded their private moments, based on which they began blackmailing him.

