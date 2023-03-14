INDIALIFESTYLE

Woman’s body dumped in drum, B’luru Police suspect serial killer gang

The Karnataka Police are on high alert following the recovery of the body of a woman in a plastic drum near the Byappanahalli railway station here. Police sources said that they are strongly suspecting the hand of a serial killer gang behind the murder.

The police had recovered the body of a 30-year-old unidentified woman on March 13. This is the third incident since December 2022. In the second week of December 2022, the body of an unidentified woman was found in a yellow sack in an unreserved coach of Bangarpet-Sri M. Visvesvaraya Terminal MEMU Special train.

A 20-year-old young woman’s body dumped in a drum was recovered from the Yeshwantpur Railway Station. The drum was dumped at platform number one.

However, the breakthrough has been achieved with the latest case. The CCTV camera has caught the visual of three men coming and dumping the drum near the main gate of the Byappanahalli railway station main gate. After the authorities cut open the plastic drum they recovered a decomposed body.

The police suspect it to be a psycho killer gang. The special teams have been formed and the earlier cases are being examined again. The efforts are on to detect the identity of the deceased women.

The police have intensified the checks on CCTVs in the surrounding areas of the Yeshwantpur Railway station. The series of incidents of killing women and dumping the bodies in drums or sacks have raised concern among the public. The police sources said that they are confident of tracking down the gang.

