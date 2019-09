New Delhi, Sep 29 (IANS) Body of an unidentified 25-year-old woman was found inside a sack, dumped in a drain here, police said on Sunday.

A call regarding the sack in North East Delhi’s Karawal Nagar area was received at 7.48 a.m. on Sunday by the PCR.

Police is trying to establish the identity of the deceased.

–IANS

