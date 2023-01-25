INDIALIFESTYLE

Woman’s body found hanging from tree in J’khand

The naked body of a 40-year-old woman was found hanging from a tree in Chowka police station area in Jharkhand’s Seraikela-Kharsawan district on Tuesday.

A crowd gathered at the spot when the news spread. The police recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem.

The woman, who has been identified, was a resident of Madkamdih village.

Earlier, a complaint was reported in the local police station after she went missing from her home on December 25.

The woman’s son has expressed suspicion on some people of the village of abducting, and killing her.

He told the police that some villagers used to torture his mother by calling her a witch.

He added that there were several quarrels and disputes regarding the same in the past.

The deceased was hanged by making a noose of her saree.

Kandra’s Police Inspector, Rajendra Mahato said that investigation in the case is underway.

Mahato said that several villagers were being questioned in the case.

The victim’s last rites were performed on Wednesday.

20230125-183605

