INDIALIFESTYLE

Woman’s body found in plastic bag in Hyderabad

NewsWire
0
0

The body of an unidentified woman was found in a plastic bag in the Tukkuguda area on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Wednesday.

The body was found under the limits of Pahadi Shareef Police Station of Rachakonda Police Commissionerate.

Police suspect the woman was murdered after rape about three days ago.

Some locals informed police about a suspected plastic bag lying on Tukkuguda-Srisailam highway. Police rushed there and opened the bag to find a woman’s body inside.

Police suspect that the woman was raped and strangulated to death. The body was later shifted for autopsy.

Inspector Kashi Vishwanath said they have taken up the investigation after registering a case.

Police were trying to identify the victim based on the missing complaints received in and around the city.

20230412-151402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    UP doctor airlifted to Hyderabad for lung transplant

    Lydian Nadhaswaram’s first independent jazz album titled ‘Chromatic Grammatic’

    At Kochrab, a little-known Mohandas Gandhi won his first battle against...

    Malerkotla, Faridkot in Punjab cover 100% rural household taps